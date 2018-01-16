1 killed in overnight hotel fire in Mineola

Authorities have confirmed at least one person was killed in an overnight fire in Mineola.

According to Mineola’s fire marshal David Madsen, at about 10:30 p.m. Monday, multiple departments responded to a fire at the 600 block of W. Broad Street, at the Mineola Motor Lodge.

Officials say a Hispanic male was killed in the fire.

At this time, the cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the body of the male was sent to Southwest Forensic in Tyler for an autopsy.

Madsen added that the family of the male has been informed, but his identity will not be released at this time.

