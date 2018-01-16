Power outages reported in parts of East Texas

Authorities have confirmed at least one person was killed in an overnight fire in Mineola.More >>
Authorities have confirmed at least one person was killed in an overnight fire in Mineola.More >>
Mineola firefighters are working a large fire in a hotel.More >>
Mineola firefighters are working a large fire in a hotel.More >>
Roads across East Texas and Deep East Texas are icy due to snowfall overnight.More >>
Roads across East Texas and Deep East Texas are icy due to snowfall overnight.More >>
We're covering today's weather and road conditions live on East Texas Now. You can watch live all day long on KLTV.com/live or KTRE.com/live, on the KLTV and KTRE mobile news apps or on a Roku device!More >>
We're covering today's weather and road conditions live on East Texas Now. You can watch live all day long on KLTV.com/live or KTRE.com/live, on the KLTV and KTRE mobile news apps or on a Roku device!More >>