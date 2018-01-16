Power outages reported in parts of East Texas

Several thousand residents are without power after a winter storm blew through East Texas early Tuesday morning.

Wood County Electric Cooperative is reporting 12,838 customers without power as of 10:15 a.m.

Wood County - 12,511

Hopkins County - 289 customers

Rains County - 33 customers

Titus County - 3 customers

Oncor and SWEPCO are not reporting any significant power outages as of 10:15 a.m.

Many schools across the area closed due to road conditions. See a list of school closings here. Mobile app users, tap "school closings" in your app menu to view.

