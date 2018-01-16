WATCH: Road conditions, weather updates on East Texas Now

Watch Good Morning East Texas every weekday from 4:30-7 a.m., East Texas MidDay at 11:30 a.m., East Texas News at 4 and 5 p.m. and KLTV 7 News at 6 and 10 p.m. GMET Weekend airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m. East Texas News Weekend airs on Saturday at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., and also on Sunday at 10 p.m. East Texas Now airs from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from noon to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

We're covering today's weather and road conditions live on East Texas Now.

You can watch live all day long on KLTV.com/live or KTRE.com/live, on the KLTV and KTRE mobile news apps or on a Roku device! Just download the FREE KLTV or KTRE Roku app.

With East Texas Now, we're able to cover more news in more places, providing you with coverage 18 hours a day. East Texas Now gives viewers a chance to experience news as it breaks. But it's also an opportunity for us to engage with you through conversations on our social platforms as we're live.

Are you prepared for inclement weather? Stay up-to-date with current and future conditions with our KLTV and KTRE Weather apps! Click here to download the KLTV app for iPhone or Android. Click here to download the KTRE app for iPhone or Android.

Copyright 2018 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.