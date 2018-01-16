Wrecks, closures reported across ETX in wake of winter storm

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Roads across East Texas and Deep East Texas are icy due to snowfall overnight.

Freezing temperatures are expected to remain below freezing through mid-afternoon Wednesday. Police departments are urging drivers to stay home and off the roads.

SCHOOL AND OTHER CLOSURES

Many schools across the area closed due to road conditions. See a list of school closings here. Mobile app users, tap "school closings" in your app menu to view.

See a list of sporting events that have been canceled or rescheduled here.

ROAD CONDITIONS

Here's a look at traffic conditions across the area:

TxDOT says road conditions have deteriorated with the falling temps and minor accidents are being reported in several areas in several counties, including in Angelina County on Kurth Drive, US 59 North, US 69 South, FM 1194 in Hudson and the SL 287 flyover at US 59 South. Several slick spots reported on SL 287 in Lufkin

Both sides of ramp in Lufkin to go from Highway 59 South to Loop 287 blocked by 18-wheelers, multiple vehicles

Highway 69, south of Rusk, closed due to wrecks in southbound lanes

Interstate 20 East, mile marker 559 shut down, east of Jim Hogg Road, shut down due to 18-wheelers stuck on hill

Highway 155/Frankston Highway at County Road 193, one vehicle wreck partially blocking traffic

County Road 344 at County Road 326, one vehicle wreck off road

I-20 in Gregg County, several slide offs reported

I-30 at U.S. 259, injury wreck clearing. Traffic slow going on I-30 through Titus and Morris counties

I-20 Westbound at mile marker 575, near Barber Road, one-vehicle rollover

Texarkana DPS reporting several wrecks on I-30, between Titus County and Texarkana

Highway 287 shut down at Houston/Anderson county line due to an 18 wheeler wreck

This list will continue to update as new notices are issued.

Road conditions and traffic updates available on Facebook.com/txdot or Twitter/TxDOTTyler. For more information call (903) 510-9267. See TxDOT current highway conditions here.

CITY AND COUNTY SERVICES

Meals on Wheels Ministry, serving clients in Henderson, Gregg, Smith, Van Zandt, Upshur and Wood Counties is also closed due to unsafe road conditions.

GoBus will not run today in East Texas counties.

The Tyler Pounds Regional Airport is currently closed. Crews are treating runways with deicing agents, according to Jenny Wells with the City of Tyler.

SAFETY TIPS

Check out the Texas Department of Public Safety's Winter Guide for Safe Travel below.

Are you prepared for inclement weather? Stay up-to-date with current and future conditions with our KLTV and KTRE Weather apps! Click here to download the KLTV app for iPhone or Android. Click here to download the KTRE app for iPhone or Android.

Copyright 2018 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.