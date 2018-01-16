Tuesday's Weather: Snow ending north to south by afternoon. Cold afternoon with highs in the upper 20s

Good Tuesday morning East Texas! Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Snow continues to fall in many places and will work its way south through the late morning hours. The snow will end midday and early afternoon for most of East Texas, with just a few snow showers in far southeastern areas by late afternoon. Temperatures throughout the day will stay in the 20s, despite some places seeing a little bit of sunshine. Winds will cause wind chill, or "feels like" temperatures to hover in the teens much of the day. Hazardous travel conditions are expected all day long in those areas with accumulated snow. Some normal traffic could help melt snow on roadways, but as traffic becomes light again this evening, expect all moisture to re-freeze on roads with icy spots expected for the morning commute Wednesday. Clear skies overnight will make for an extremely cold start Wednesday with morning lows in the teens. Lots of sunshine tomorrow, but still cold with temperatures barely making it above freezing during the afternoon. Another extremely cold start on Thursday, with morning lows in the teens again, then the warming trend begins with high temperatures Thursday afternoon in the 40s. Afternoon highs will warm into the 50s Friday and the 60s by Saturday. The next chance for rain will be Sunday with a few showers and thundershowers along another cold front.

