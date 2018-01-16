Firefighters battling hotel fire in Mineola

Mineola firefighters are working a large fire in a hotel.



According to Steve Findley, spokesperson for the fire department, the fire is at Mineola Motor Lodge. Multiple departments are at the scene. People in the hotel have been evacuated and officials are attempting to find them shelter from the cold weather.



Stay with KLTV and KLTV.com for updates.



Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.