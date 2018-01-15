First responders warn drivers of icy road conditions

Emergency crews all over Smith County are gearing up for what’s expected to be a significant winter storm.



“If you slide off the road, or if you slide into a guardrail, or down into an embankment, it just creates a lot of safety issues, not only for you, but other drivers on the road way,” Smith County Constable Josh Joplin says.



Constable Josh Joplin is preparing for the worst, with a truck full of chains, ropes, and chainsaws.



"When it ices, it creates weight in trees that trees aren’t used to having, and so what that does is it puts that weight at the top of the tree and it makes the tree fall. It could go over roadways, land on houses, there are just a lot of things that this weather brings that we’re not used to,” Joplin says.



First responders say I-20 could be a 1,500-mile ice rink. They are warning drivers to stay off the roads unless it’s absolutely necessary.



“It’s pretty hilly through part of that area, and if it gets very icy, before they get the sanding and stuff like that done, then the trucks can’t make it up the hill, and so it sticks up everything back behind them,” Lindale Public Information Officer Jerry Garner says.



TXDOT has already prepared for winter road conditions, treating all major roads with salt and sand. But because Smith County has so many secluded county roads, school buses are not taking any chances and many districts have already closed.



