School officials, law enforcement use humor in snow day announcements

East Texas school and law enforcement officials had a little fun on Monday with school closing announcements and other weather day announcements.



Facing the likelihood of icy roads on Tuesday morning, many school districts are closing for the day, or at least opening several hours later than usual. Dr. Jerry Gibson, the superintendent of Marshall ISD, decided to have a little fun with the announcement for his district.



He made a music video to the tune of Rawhide which you can see above.



Possibly inspired by Dr. Gibson, Harleton Elementary School Principal Traci Jones shared a snow day video announcement dressed as Elsa from Frozen.



Finally, Winnsboro Police Department posted the following lament:

Due to the approaching winter storm, we will be working as usual...no snow day for the police!



We feel you, Winnsboro police.



Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.