School officials, law enforcement use humor in snow day announcements

Roads across East Texas and Deep East Texas are icy due to snowfall overnight.
Mineola firefighters are working a large fire in a hotel.
With winter precipitation on its way to the East Texas region, many school districts have already taken proactive measures by closing or delaying the start of classes Tuesday.
Longview residents honored the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Monday during the annual MLK March.
People across the nation honored the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Here in Tyler, the community gathered at the 32nd annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration on the downtown square. A parade followed heading down South Broadway and ending with a prayer service at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.
