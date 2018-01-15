Crews recover body of missing fisherman at Lake O' the Pines

Authorities have recovered the body of a boater who was reported missing Friday afternoon.

According to family members, the body of 51-year-old John Mitchell was recovered Monday evening by the Longview Water Rescue Team.

Mitchell’s recovery comes in four days after he was reported missing at Lake O’ the Pines. Game Wardens say Mitchell went missing he and another fisherman fell out of their swamped boat, with only one being rescued.

