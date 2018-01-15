East Texas community honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

People across the nation honored the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday.

In Tyler, the community gathered at the 32nd annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration on the downtown square. A parade followed, heading down South Broadway and ending with a prayer service at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. This year's theme is "Make Justice a Reality.'

It's been over 50 years since Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his famous "I have a Dream" speech; a symbolic moment for people of all ages.

Event Coordinator, Ashlea Wilson said the civil rights leader inspires her to educate future generations.

"I think he means everything," she said. "Without his sacrifices, [...] if he didn't do what he did we wouldn't be where we are."

Participants in the celebration marched through downtown Tyler as they shared the importance of remembering what happened in our nation's history.

"It's about our fifth year coming out to this parade, main thing we want to do is help our girls understand history," Tyler resident Debbie Broughton said. [We want to] help our girls understand the value that a lot of our Americans have given to us and in retrospect just emulate or imitate some of our great leaders in our country."

This year's event allowed the youngest of community members to teach us the true meaning of equality.

"By treating people the same and treating people fair, and by loving them and showing them the love of God," 8-year-old Ta'ziryah Howard said.



Longview had special events for the day, as well.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.

