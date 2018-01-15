Former JT Lion Jeremy Lane booked on DUI charge Monday morning

A former John Tyler Lions standout was arrested on DUI charges on Monday.



According to ESPN, Lane was arrested very early Sunday morning outside the city limits of Seattle. They say he was booked into jail at 5:30 a.m.and was released four hours later; ESPN attributes this to King County court records.



Lane tweeted on Monday that his blood alcohol level was below the legal limit in Washington, saying, "A fail DUI is 0.08, right? I blew 0.03 why was still arrested? I'll leave it at that."

On Monday afternoon, the tweet was deleted from his page.

ESPN also stated,

According to the Washington State Department of Licensing website, Lane's case could still constitute a DUI under state law if a person "is found to be driving a vehicle under the influence or affected by alcohol, any drug, or a combination of alcohol and drugs, regardless of the concentration of alcohol in their breath or blood."



Lane, now 27, has been with the Seahawks for six years. He was traded by the Seattle Seahawks to Houston during the 2017 draft, but after he failed his physical, it was announced that he would stay in Seattle.

