March honors legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

Over 100 people marched in memory of MLK. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

Longview residents honored the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Monday during the annual MLK March.

A Gregg County constable and police officers escorted a group walking north on Martin Luther King Boulevard just before noon. The march started at Broughton Recreational Center and ended at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church.

Many people march every year, and for some, it was their first time.

“Normally around this time it’s really busy for us, but fortunately today, even though we have some other things going on here as soon as we leave, we wanted to make sure we took time to show our support and continue on the legacy the best we can,” said Michael Johnson

After the march, a service was held at the church. More than 100 people attended the march.

