If 911 loses power, generator there's still backup

Gladewater's Regional Response Unit is the backup to the backup for thier 911 dispatch. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

The potential for cold weather and a wintry mix of precipitation had many preparing for what may come. That includes emergency responders in the area.

And the Gladewater Fire Department was also preparing for the worst.

It’s pretty important for 911 to be able to dispatch emergency help to those who need it. But what if they lost power and the backup generator failed?

That’s when the Gladewater Regional Response Unit could come into play.

Firefighter Joel Durasco is helping to test the unit.

“We’re just out here going through our radios, checking with dispatch making sure everything’s working properly,” Durasco said.

They have several radios that can act as communication for Gladewater and other 911 dispatches in the area.

“We’re just running through and checking different radio channels and making sure that they’re able to get out from this mobile post. If need be our dispatchers could get out to a lot of different departments.” Durasco stated.

Mostly the response unit has been used for special events since:

“I can’t think of any time that our actual dispatch has gone down due to a storm or anything but you never know,” Durasco said.

They have many channels pre-tuned into the radios.

“We have NOAA on there. We have quite a few of the county, PDs, sheriffs, fire departments, and some TAC channels and stuff like that too,” Durasco explained.

During the day they were helping to coordinate salting of roads.

“Definitely want to make sure that the Sabine River Bridge is covered. We’ve had some issues with it in the past,” Duraso revealed.

And if you lose power he has some advice about those space heaters.

“Turn them off and keep an eye on them when the power comes back on,” Durasco added.

The City of Gladewater has had the Regional Response Unit for over ten years, and makes sure it’s in working order if there’s an indication it may be needed.

See a list of school closings here. Mobile app users, tap "school closings" in your KLTV 7 News app menu to view.

Are you prepared for inclement weather? Stay up-to-date with current and future conditions with our KLTV Weather App! Click here to download for iPhone or Android.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.