Shelters opened during winter storm

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

Salvation Army 633 N. Broadway, Open 24 hours, 7 days a week, (903) 592-4361

Hiway 80 Rescue Mission 601 E. Valentine (903) 617-6097 or (903) 216-9183 8:30am-11:30am and 1:00pm – 4:00pm

Hiway 80 Rescue Mission - 903-759-8101 3117 w. Marshall, Longview

American Red Cross - Open on demand. Depends on a declared emergency. (903) 581-7981 or 1-866-505-4801 

