East Texas Kitchen Soup recipe collection for wintry weather

Anytime cold, icy weather rolls around, we all want to "hunker down" at home to stay safe and warm. A big part of that is always finding something comforting and hot to eat.
Just in time for the latest wintry blast, here is a collection of recipes to make for yourself and someone you love. From hot soups to pasta to savory chilis, there's something good here for everyone. Click on any link to open the recipe, which will open in a new window. Enjoy!
Spicy Tex-Mex meatball soup
Chicken-corn chowder with pickled peppers
Roasted chicken-poblano soup
Chicken soup with white beans and greens
Black eyed pea soup with ham and greens
Quick and delicious black bean soup
One-pot enchilada pasta
Quick and tasty chicken chili
Chunky red pepper tomato soup
Tortellini-vegetable soup
Italian sausage - vegetable soup
Italian sausage - pasta bake
Bacon, turkey, and sweet potato chowder
3-ingredients fluffy biscuits
Turkey chili with butternut squash
Italian meatball soup
And because you must have dessert, but you want it to be quick and easy, click any of these:
Cinnamon-chocolate chip cookie bars
Creamy stovetop vanilla custard
Apple-pumpkin skillet pie
Easy pumpkin crunch cake
Fruit and nut - stuffed baked apples
Apple slab pie
We hope some of these will help you enjoy being home and keeping warm!
You can also click here for Mama Steph's Facebook page for food and fun with other KLTV food lovers!
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.
105 West Ferguson Street
Tyler, TX 75702
(903) 597-5588
publicfile@kltv.com
(903) 597-5588EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.