East Texas Kitchen Soup recipe collection for wintry weather - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

East Texas Kitchen Soup recipe collection for wintry weather

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Mama Steph on East Texas Kitchen) (Source: Mama Steph on East Texas Kitchen)
(KLTV/KTRE) -

Anytime cold, icy weather rolls around, we all want to "hunker down" at home to stay safe and warm. A big part of that is always finding something comforting and hot to eat. 

Just in time for the latest wintry blast, here is a collection of recipes to make for yourself and someone you love. From hot soups to pasta to savory chilis, there's something good here for everyone.  Click on any link to open the recipe, which will open in a new window. Enjoy!

Spicy Tex-Mex meatball soup

Chicken-corn chowder with pickled peppers

Roasted chicken-poblano soup 

Chicken soup with white beans and greens

Black eyed pea soup with ham and greens 

Quick and delicious black bean soup 

One-pot enchilada pasta 

Quick and tasty chicken chili 

Chunky red pepper tomato soup 

Tortellini-vegetable soup 

Italian sausage - vegetable soup 

Italian sausage - pasta bake 

Bacon, turkey, and sweet potato chowder 

3-ingredients fluffy biscuits 

Turkey chili with butternut squash 

Italian meatball soup 

And because you must have dessert,  but you want it to be quick and easy, click any of these:

Cinnamon-chocolate chip cookie bars 

Creamy stovetop vanilla custard 

Apple-pumpkin skillet pie 

Easy pumpkin crunch cake 

Fruit and nut - stuffed baked apples 

Apple slab pie 

We hope some of these will help you enjoy being home and keeping warm! 

You can also click here for Mama Steph's Facebook page for food and fun with other KLTV food lovers!

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly