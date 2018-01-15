East Texas Kitchen Soup recipe collection for wintry weather

Anytime cold, icy weather rolls around, we all want to "hunker down" at home to stay safe and warm. A big part of that is always finding something comforting and hot to eat.



Just in time for the latest wintry blast, here is a collection of recipes to make for yourself and someone you love. From hot soups to pasta to savory chilis, there's something good here for everyone. Click on any link to open the recipe, which will open in a new window. Enjoy!



Spicy Tex-Mex meatball soup



Chicken-corn chowder with pickled peppers



Roasted chicken-poblano soup



Chicken soup with white beans and greens

Black eyed pea soup with ham and greens



Quick and delicious black bean soup



One-pot enchilada pasta



Quick and tasty chicken chili



Chunky red pepper tomato soup



Tortellini-vegetable soup



Italian sausage - vegetable soup



Italian sausage - pasta bake



Bacon, turkey, and sweet potato chowder



3-ingredients fluffy biscuits



Turkey chili with butternut squash



Italian meatball soup



And because you must have dessert, but you want it to be quick and easy, click any of these:



Cinnamon-chocolate chip cookie bars



Creamy stovetop vanilla custard



Apple-pumpkin skillet pie



Easy pumpkin crunch cake



Fruit and nut - stuffed baked apples



Apple slab pie



We hope some of these will help you enjoy being home and keeping warm!

