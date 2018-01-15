First Alert Weather Day Monday night, through midday on Wednesday

A cold front is currently beginning its move through East Texas today. Very cold air, along with an abundance of moisture, is moving into our area. Light rain and scattered showers will begin to fall as the afternoon progresses. All of this activity will move from North to South during the evening hours. There is some very cold air that will move into the area within a few hours of the front, turning the liquid moisture into a wintry mix.

***A WINTER STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF EAST TEXAS FROM 9 PM TONIGHT UNTIL 6 PM ON TUESDAY.***

We could begin to see this wintry mix over the far northern counties of East Texas, along I-30, between 7 and 9 pm this evening. This will be a rain to sleet to snow change-over.

The timing over the central counties, or counties along I-20 a bit late, between 9 pm and midnight tonight. Once again starting as rain and then turning over to sleet and then finally snow.

This change over will be somewhere between 2 and 4 am over Deep East Texas.

As the night progresses, the precip should all turn over to snow. The snow should end over the far northern areas by 7 am Tuesday Morning, central areas by 10 am Tuesday and for the far southern areas by around 3 pm on Tuesday afternoon. Snowfall totals may reach 2"-3" in some areas with a few areas getting close to 4" or more.

Temperatures should drop below freezing along I-30 by 10 pm this evening, below freezing along I-20 nearer to midnight and below freezing near 4 am over the far southern sections of East Texas. Once your temperatures drop below freezing in your area, we may begin to see hazardous driving conditions begin on bridges and overpasses. Temperatures are not expected to climb above the freezing mark during the day on Tuesday, so driving conditions are expected to remain hazardous throughout much of the day on Tuesday. These conditions are not expected to improve until Wednesday afternoon when the sun should begin to melt the ice and snow.

Please use extra caution if, when you venture out on the roadways through Wednesday morning.

