Police: Suspects fire shots at Wiley College, crash vehicle into retaining wall

From the Marshall Police Department

The Marshall Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on the Wiley College campus. On Monday, January 15, at approximately 12:15 a.m., officers responded to the area of University Avenue near Wiley Avenue on reports of gunshots. Preliminary reports indicate that a black sedan entered the Strickland Hall parking lot and possibly exchanged gunfire with a person who was in the parking lot. It is believed the black sedan was occupied by two subjects. The suspects in the sedan crashed into a retaining wall, causing damage to the retaining wall and the vehicle. The vehicle left the scene prior to officers arrival.

During their investigation, officers discovered that a bullet went through a window in one of the Strickland Hall dorm rooms. Three female students were inside the dorm room at the time of the shooting and no injuries were reported. It is not believed that the dormitories were the target of the shooting.

Marshall Police are still searching for the individuals involved in the shooting. Those involved are facing charges of Deadly Conduct. The vehicle used during the commission of this crime is described as a black sedan that has extensive front-end damage.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspects involved is urged to call the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575. Those wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.