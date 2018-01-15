TxDOT prepping roads for impact of wintry weather

According to officials with Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), their crews will report for duty Monday evening and are ready to work throughout the night in response to forecasted icy weather conditions that could impact area roadways.

If inclement weather develops, TxDOT\ says, motorists are reminded to reduce speeds considerably below the posted speed limits and to avoid driving completely if conditions warrant.



TxDOT spokeswoman Kathi White said maintenance crews have completed pre-treatment of various elevated structures around the Tyler District and have prepared their dump trucks and equipment to respond as weather conditions change. Upon reporting for work, White says, crews will begin monitoring roadways, increasing their activity as night falls and the chance for icy conditions move in.



White also says that crews will be working around the clock, monitoring highly exposed areas that are susceptible to wind and ice, such as bridges, ramps and overpasses. Problems areas will be treated as warranted and in conjunction with law enforcement notifications.



“If current forecasts hold, travel disruptions and problems on area roads will be possible through Wednesday. The safest option during icy conditions is to stay off the roads,” White said. “If you absolutely must drive, slow down and use extra precaution especially on elevated surfaces.”



TxDOT offers these winter driving tips to help minimize potential hazards if you must drive:



o Know before you go. Check weather forecasts before departing and visit www.DriveTexas.org or call 800-452-9292 to check highway conditions.

o Give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination.

o Always use caution when driving on icy or slick roads. Remember, bridges and overpasses are the first to freeze. Reduce your speed and anticipate travel delays.

o Remember to keep a safe distance away from TxDOT vehicles as they work to treat and clear roadways.

o If you start to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes. Steer into the direction of the skid until you feel you have regained traction, then straighten your vehicle.

o Remain in your vehicle. If stranded, please call 911 to alert emergency services.

o Be courteous to others on the road to ensure everyone reaches their destination safely.

o In any situation, drivers can protect themselves by wearing their seatbelts and ensuring everyone in the vehicle is buckled up.

o Stay tuned to local weather broadcasts.



Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.

