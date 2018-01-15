Schools announce delays, closures ahead of winter storm

With winter precipitation on its way to the East Texas region, many school districts have already taken proactive measures by closing or delaying the start of classes Tuesday.

Wintry precipitation will impact East Texas on Monday night through Tuesday. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for northern counties in East Texas from Monday evening until Tuesday at 6 p.m. Those counties under Winter Storm Watches could see 2-3" of snow accumulation, with isolated higher amounts.

