First Alert Weather Day set Tuesday, winter storm watch in effect

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued beginning tonight and lasting through early Wednesday morning.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for much of East Texas beginning at 9 pm this evening and lasting through the day Tuesday. A strong arctic cold front will move into East Texas this evening, causing temperatures to fall quickly. Rain will develop ahead of the front this afternoon and early evening and will quickly transition to a wintry mix and then into snow as the cold front moves through.

The transition to a wintry mix is expected as early as 8pm-10pm along the I-30 corridor and near midnight for the I-20 corridor. Freezing temperatures will then cause a changeover from rain to wintry mix in areas of Deep East Texas just before daybreak near 3-5am Tuesday. Accumulations of 2-3" are expected with isolated amounts up to 4" possible.

Hazardous travel conditions will be possible and extra caution should be exercised on bridges and overpasses where a light coating of ice is possible before the snow begins to fall. The snow will come to an end from north to south during the midday and afternoon hours Tuesday, but temperatures will stay in the 20s all day and then drop into the teens by early Wednesday morning.

That means any moisture on the roadways will re-freeze with light traffic conditions overnight with slick spots expected Wednesday morning.

See a list of school closings here. Mobile app users, tap "school closings" in your app menu to view.

