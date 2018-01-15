Monday's Weather: Increasing clouds and mild temperatures. Highs in the upper 50s with a slight chance for rain

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued beginning tonight and lasting through early Wednesday morning.More >>
With winter precipitation on its way to the East Texas region, many school districts have already taken proactive measures by closing or delaying the start of classes Tuesday.
Wintry precipitation will impact East Texas Monday night through Tuesday. A Winter Storm Watch has been placed for many northern counties in East Texas. Those counties under Winter Storm Watches could see 2-3" of snow accumulation, with isolated higher amounts. A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday night through Tuesday night. What to expect: Monday night- A cold rain may briefly transition into a rain/sleet mix, but it won't last long before it transitions&nb...
