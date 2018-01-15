Monday's Weather: Increasing clouds and mild temperatures. Highs - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Monday's Weather: Increasing clouds and mild temperatures. Highs in the upper 50s with a slight chance for rain

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

Good Monday morning, East Texas!  A chilly start with temperatures right around freezing and mostly clear skies this morning.  Cloud cover will increase through the day with mostly cloudy skies by this afternoon.  Mild temperatures are expected today with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.  A few places could see a sprinkle here or there, but rain chances during the day today will remain slight.  Rain chances will increase late evening as the cold front approaches from the north.  Rain will briefly change over into sleet and freezing rain before changing to snow as the temperatures drop behind the cold front.  The wintry mix will start tonight in areas along I-30 and push south through the overnight hours through East Texas, reaching Deep East Texas shortly after daybreak.  The snow will then gradually come to an end from north to south through the afternoon.  Accumulations along and north of I-20 are expected to be 2-3", with lesser amounts farther south.  Temperatures during the day tomorrow will be in the 20s and drop into the teens early Wednesday morning.  Temperatures are not expected to make it above freezing for more than a couple of hours until Thursday midday.

