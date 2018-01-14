Veteran's group gives service dog to little girl

A chance meeting at an East Texas restaurant led to a veteran assistance group going to an extraordinary length to help a little girl.

The non-profit group, "For Veteran's Sake," exclusively deals with helping veterans who suffer PTSD or physical disabilities by providing them service dogs.

When they met a 10-year old girl, and heard her story, led them to an amazing gift.

Boots is a shelter dog that is now training to be a service dog, training that started because of a chance meeting at a Longview restaurant, where 10-year-old Lexi Moore just happened to be.

"I happened to see Lexi and her cousin there. I noticed she was looking at our service dogs Lilly and Ruger, and I asked the girls if they'd like to meet Lilly and Ruger," says For Veteran's Sake worker Monty Hudson.

Lexi was seriously injured in a car accident at 4 years old but miraculously fought back, learning to walk and talk again.

But unbelievably she was in another accident. "This past August, somebody broad-sided them at 70 miles an hour, killing the grandmother and re-injuring Lexi," Hudson says."It's been really tough. All she does is talk about being more independent someday," says Lexi's father Dustin Moore.

Though "For Veteran's Sake" doesn't work with civilians, Hudson says they could not ignore Lexi's story. "We're always looking for somebody that is willing to help themselves. When we heard her story and what she’s gone through, that's the drive that's the willpower we look for," he says.

There was no debate. Lexi would be given Boots. "When you see a young person like this first 10 years of life. They haven't been given a fair shake. Let’s give her that shake. She’s an inspiration, no doubt," says Hudson.

Lexi is looking forward to it. "He'll be there to comfort me," she says. The For Veteran's Sake group says 'Boots' will have to go through a 6-month training period to be a functional service dog.

