Dramatic weather changes

The weather takes center stage tonight in East Texas. Meteorologist Jessica Faith says that will be the case for, at least, a couple of days. Watch tonight as she explains your new forecast and whether you should expect any snow from the weather where you live.

Bob Hallmark has the beautiful story of a veteran's assistance group, a 10 year-old girl and a service dog. It's a heartwarming new report you can see at 10.

Joan Hallmark joins us at 10 with a new Proud of East Texas that tells the story of how dance took one East Texan on worldwide adventures, that included performing for American troops, alongside Bob Hope.

