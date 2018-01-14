Dramatic weather changes

The weather takes center stage tonight in East Texas. Meteorologist Jessica Faith says that will be the case for, at least, a couple of days. Watch tonight as she explains your new forecast and whether you should expect any snow from the weather where you live.
Bob Hallmark has the beautiful story of a veteran's assistance group, a 10 year-old girl and a service dog. It's a heartwarming new report you can see at 10.
Joan Hallmark joins us at 10 with a new Proud of East Texas that tells the story of how dance took one East Texan on worldwide adventures, that included performing for American troops, alongside Bob Hope.
Wintry precipitation will impact East Texas Monday night through Tuesday. A Winter Storm Watch has been placed for many northern counties in East Texas. Those counties under Winter Storm Watches could see 2-3" of snow accumulation, with isolated higher amounts. A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday night through Tuesday night. What to expect: Monday night- A cold rain may briefly transition into a rain/sleet mix, but it won't last long before it transitions&nb...More >>
Wintry precipitation will impact East Texas Monday night through Tuesday. A Winter Storm Watch has been placed for many northern counties in East Texas. Those counties under Winter Storm Watches could see 2-3" of snow accumulation, with isolated higher amounts. A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday night through Tuesday night. What to expect: Monday night- A cold rain may briefly transition into a rain/sleet mix, but it won't last long before it transitions&nb...More >>
basketball scores and highlights.More >>
basketball scores and highlights.More >>
The Tyler Police department is currently on the scene of a residential structure fire. The home is located in the 6000 block of Wilderness Road in Tyler. An Investigator is currently on scene working to determine the cause of the fire. Details are limited at this time. Stay with KLTV for updates on this developing story. Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.More >>
The Tyler Police department is currently on the scene of a residential structure fire. The home is located in the 6000 block of Wilderness Road in Tyler. An Investigator is currently on scene working to determine the cause of the fire. Details are limited at this time. Stay with KLTV for updates on this developing story. Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.More >>