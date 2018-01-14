First Alert Weather Day for Monday night through Tuesday night; Winter Storm Watch issued

Wintry precipitation will impact East Texas Monday night through Tuesday. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for northern counties in East Texas from Monday evening until Tuesday at 6 p.m. Those counties under Winter Storm Watches could see 2-3" of snow accumulation, with isolated higher amounts.

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday night through Tuesday night.

What to expect:

Monday night- A cold rain may briefly transition into a rain/sleet mix, but it won't last long before it transitions to an all snow event. Snow will begin to accumulate and travel impacts begin.

Tuesday morning- The snow bands shift south into Deep East Texas near daybreak and will last through the late morning hours before shifting south of our area by lunchtime.

Wednesday and Thursday, any slush that is left is expected to refreeze and will make for hazardous travel conditions.

Thursday, temperatures will likely get above freezing by noon, and melting of the ice will begin. A few lingering hazardous travel conditions could still be present.

Be very careful on the roadways during this time. Drive slow and be vigilant.

