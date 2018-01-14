1 dead in Marshall single vehicle crash

The Marshall Police Department responded to a single vehicle the 700 block of West Grand Avenue Saturday around 11 p.m.

According to a press release, a rollover accident claimed the life of Ulises Macedo-Castro, 24, of Marshall.

The driver was transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The cause has been determined, and the family has been notified.

The accident remains under investigation.

The Marshall Police Department urges drivers to slow down and remain vigilant, especially during winter weather conditions.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.