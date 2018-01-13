Saturday college basketball scores and highlights - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Saturday college basketball scores and highlights

Big 12
#2 West Virginia 71, #8 Texas Tech 72 Final
#16 TCU 97, #9 Oklahoma 102 Final/OT
Baylor 65, Iowa State 75 Final
Texas 64, Oklahoma State 65 Final

SEC
Texas A&M 62, #24 Tennessee 75 Final

Southland Conference
Incarnate Word 63, SFA Men 83 Final
Incarnate Word 49, SFA Women 60 Final

Division III
Belhaven 85, UT-Tyler men 104
Belhaven 41, UT-Tyler women 76

JUCO
Panola 84, TJC Women 83 Final/OT
Coastal Bend 71, TJC Men 87 Final
Trinity Valley 58, Angelina College Women 57 Final

