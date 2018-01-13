Longview Police Department searching for missing teen

A cold winter day on an East Texas lake ends with a boat taking on water, and a man lost in the waves. Game wardens say it happened on Friday on the east side of Lake O the Pines near the spillway, where two fishermen fell out of their swamped boat, with only one being rescued. The search for the second continued Saturday, as boats and divers searched for any sign of the missing man. Games wardens say choppy conditions at the lake caused a fisherman to head in, but on the way, he t...

