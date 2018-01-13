Longview Police Department searching for missing teen - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Longview Police Department searching for missing teen

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

A Longview teen has been missing since Friday. 

Tyler Givens, 15, of Longview was reported missing by his mother.

A Run Away report was filed yesterday with the Longview Police Department.

Detectives are searching for the teen boy.

He is a black male and attends Pine Tree High School. 

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Tyler Givens, please call the Longview Police Department 903-237-1199.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.

