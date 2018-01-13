Longview residents gather in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Longview residents gather in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.

By Brionna Rivers, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration. (Source: KLTV News Staff) Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration. (Source: KLTV News Staff)
Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration. (Source: KLTV News Staff) Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration. (Source: KLTV News Staff)
Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration. (Source: KLTV News Staff) Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration. (Source: KLTV News Staff)
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

Residents of all ages bundled up and lined the sidewalks of Longview’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard on Saturday, for a community wide celebration.

“When you have opportunities like this where you know the community will be out you try to go and support,” says Brandis Jamerson, a Longview teacher. “You can be a part of that change or a part of that positive energy."

A parade lead by members of Longview High School's ROTC, including first responders and free treats, came to an end at Broughton recreation center. Community members of all ages gathered there in honor of King.  

 "The things he did for this country really tied into how the United States is now,” says Andrew Sanchez, a junior at Longview High School. “It just changed America basically and it opened up opportunities for everybody."

The event included singing, dancing, and borrowed words of inspiration read by Antwanette Oliver, a scholarship recipient from the events essay contest for high school seniors.

"We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal and that's just one of his quotes that spoke out to me,” says Oliver. “We’re all equal and we all have the right to do whatever we want."

Some attendees spoke about King's legacy.

"It's our responsibility as parents, as teachers, as leaders to show children that there's still a possibility for you to work together for a greater good,” says Jamerson.”So we don't forget the sacrifices that people made for us to be able to do the things that we do now."

Cedric Ceballos a Longview native and retired NBA player touched on the influence of King’s historic I Have a Dream Speech.

"Whatever that dreams is you have to nurture it,” says Ceballos. “You have to take care of it, you have to protect it, and you can't let people damage it.”

The theme of this year’s celebration was counting the dream and moving toward unity, justice, and peace.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Saturday college basketball scores and highlights

    Saturday college basketball scores and highlights

    Saturday, January 13 2018 11:56 PM EST2018-01-14 04:56:53 GMT
    College basketball scores and highlights.College basketball scores and highlights.

    basketball scores and highlights.

    More >>

    basketball scores and highlights.

    More >>

  • Crews on the scene of a residential fire in Tyler

    Crews on the scene of a residential fire in Tyler

    Saturday, January 13 2018 10:57 PM EST2018-01-14 03:57:28 GMT

    The Tyler Police department is currently on the scene of a residential structure fire. The home is located in the 6000 block of Wilderness Road in Tyler. An Investigator is currently on scene working to determine the cause of the fire. Details are limited at this time. Stay with KLTV for updates on this developing story. Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    The Tyler Police department is currently on the scene of a residential structure fire. The home is located in the 6000 block of Wilderness Road in Tyler. An Investigator is currently on scene working to determine the cause of the fire. Details are limited at this time. Stay with KLTV for updates on this developing story. Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Longview Police Department searching for missing teen

    Longview Police Department searching for missing teen

    Saturday, January 13 2018 9:17 PM EST2018-01-14 02:17:41 GMT

    A Longview teen has been missing since Friday.  Tyler Givens, 15, of Longview was reported missing by his mother. A Run Away report was filed yesterday with the Longview Police Department. Detectives are searching for the teen boy. He is a black male and attends Pine Tree High School.  If you have any information about the whereabouts of Tyler Givens, please call the Longview Police Department 903-237-1199. Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    A Longview teen has been missing since Friday.  Tyler Givens, 15, of Longview was reported missing by his mother. A Run Away report was filed yesterday with the Longview Police Department. Detectives are searching for the teen boy. He is a black male and attends Pine Tree High School.  If you have any information about the whereabouts of Tyler Givens, please call the Longview Police Department 903-237-1199. Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly