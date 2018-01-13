Longview residents gather in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Residents of all ages bundled up and lined the sidewalks of Longview’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard on Saturday, for a community wide celebration.

“When you have opportunities like this where you know the community will be out you try to go and support,” says Brandis Jamerson, a Longview teacher. “You can be a part of that change or a part of that positive energy."

A parade lead by members of Longview High School's ROTC, including first responders and free treats, came to an end at Broughton recreation center. Community members of all ages gathered there in honor of King.

"The things he did for this country really tied into how the United States is now,” says Andrew Sanchez, a junior at Longview High School. “It just changed America basically and it opened up opportunities for everybody."

The event included singing, dancing, and borrowed words of inspiration read by Antwanette Oliver, a scholarship recipient from the events essay contest for high school seniors.

"We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal and that's just one of his quotes that spoke out to me,” says Oliver. “We’re all equal and we all have the right to do whatever we want."

Some attendees spoke about King's legacy.

"It's our responsibility as parents, as teachers, as leaders to show children that there's still a possibility for you to work together for a greater good,” says Jamerson.”So we don't forget the sacrifices that people made for us to be able to do the things that we do now."

Cedric Ceballos a Longview native and retired NBA player touched on the influence of King’s historic I Have a Dream Speech.

"Whatever that dreams is you have to nurture it,” says Ceballos. “You have to take care of it, you have to protect it, and you can't let people damage it.”

The theme of this year’s celebration was counting the dream and moving toward unity, justice, and peace.

