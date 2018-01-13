Authorities released images of robbery suspects

The Henderson Police Department has confirmed that a robbery occurred in at 10:30 am this morning.
Two suspects a black male and black female armed with handguns stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the East Texas Professional Credit Union on East Main.
Customers were inside at the time, but no one was harmed.
