Draft day kicks off another year of FCA All-Star games

It might be for Fellowship of Christian Athletes, but draft day always brings out the competitive spirit.



The annual event officially kicks off another great year of the FCA Heart of a Champion all-star games in East Texas.

The softball, baseball, and football contests along with all star week doesn't take place until June, but the coaching staffs are now in place. Once area director Robert Bardin announced John Tyler's Ricklan Holmes is leading the Blue football squad, and Overton's Richard Strickland will head up the red team, the selection process for the area's top talent was on.



This is the eighth year for football, fourth for softball, and third for baseball.



We won't know the official rosters until February, but being apart of this special event means a lot to the selected coaches.



