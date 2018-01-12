Hughes Springs police chief says card skimmers found on area gas pumps

It's a crime that seems to be getting more and more widespread, and an East Texas town is the latest victim.



Hughes Springs Police Chief Randy Kennedy said that the pumps at Hill's Grocery, located at 304 1st Street, were tampered with by criminals who installed card skimmers. Kennedy said anyone who used their card to get gas at Hill's in the last couple months "will need to cancel that card and have one reissued."



Kennedy, posting the announcement on social media, said also that several people have had their card information used in Houston.

He said that the card scanners were turned over to the Secret Service.



Kennedy advises everyone to watch their credit card statements to make sure there is no unauthorized activity.



