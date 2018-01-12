Game wardens searching for missing boater on Lake o' the Pines

Texas Game wardens have been searching for a missing man for several hours on Friday.

Game Warden Captain Quint Balkcom says that game wardens are searching Lake o' the Pines for a man who went missing on Friday.

The man was in a boat on the lake when he went missing.



Several game wardens are on the water in boats looking for the man. Balkcom said that if the man is not located soon, the search will temporarily be suspended.



Balkcom said that the Search and Rescue Dive Team will then go out early in the morning to continue the search for the missing boater, whose identity is not being released at this time.



