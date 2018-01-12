This chicken should be a standard recipe in your kitchen; it's easy to make, uses basic ingredients, and the flavor payoff is outstanding! Executive Chef Thomas Mattson from Roast Social Kitchen in Tyler shares his technique with us.



3-ingredient crispy chicken by Roast Social Kitchen



Ingredients

Skin-on chicken (or duck, etc.)

Good quality olive oil

salt and pepper



Method:



Heat a pan over medium-high heat, then drizzle generously with olive oil.

Season the chicken skin with salt and pepper mixture.



When oil is hot, place chicken skin side down in the pan. It should immediately begin sizzling, so a hot pan is crucial. Slide the chicken around in the oil as it heats, then when it's golden brown, flip it over, then place in a 300 degree oven to finish. Chicken's inside temperature should reach 165 degrees before serving.

Allow to sit for five minutes before digging in. Enjoy!



Roast Social Kitchen is located at 1125 E. 5th Street, across from TJC in Tyler. They can be reached at 903-202-0295. Their website is located here.