Harrison County searching for Tobacco patch burglars

Authorities in Harrison County seek public assistance in identifying suspects of a burglary at a Tobacco Patch.

In a surveillance video on the Marshall / Harrison County Crime Stoppers, the incident occurred the morning of Jan. 4, at 407 E. Pinecrest Dr.

Anyone with information in this case or with details on the identities of the suspects is urged to call Sgt. Smith at 903-935-4557 o Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969.

