Henderson police: Man busted for child porn

Henderson police have arrested a Palestine man who was accused in child porn charges after someone he knew reported him.

Jerry Lee Maines, 47, is charged with possession of child pornography.

According to an arrest affidavit, someone who knew Maines reported finding nude photographs of a girl who is 12 years old on one of Maines’ electronic devices.

The affidavit states that evidence shows Maines requested the photo, as well as others of the girl nude.

Police arrested Maines while investigating the case on Dec. 30 at 12:19 a.m.

