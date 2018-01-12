First Alert Weather Day for Monday night heading into Tuesday; wintry mix possible

Another strong cold front is on the way to East Texas.

After a cold weekend, temperatures will try to warm a little on Monday. Martin Luther King Jr. events Monday morning should see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, but clouds will increase through the day with a slight chance for rain by late afternoon.

As the cold front arrives overnight, temperatures will drop quickly and the rain could turn to a wintry mix as early as 10 to 11 p.m. in northern areas of East Texas, close to the Red River. The front will push south through the region through Tuesday morning and the wintry mix could turn to a light snow event behind the front with accumulations possible.

Timing could change as this is still a developing storm system at this time. Stay tuned to updated forecasts through the weekend for more information.

Timing:

Interstate 30: Monday night 10pm-midnight

Interstate 20: Tuesday early morning 2am - 4am

Lufkin/Nacogdoches: Tuesday morning 7am - 10am

Ending north to south from noon (I-20 and northern areas) to 5-7pm (Lufkin/Nac)

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.