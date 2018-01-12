Better East Texas: Oprah for President? - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Better East Texas: Oprah for President?

By Pat Stacey, General Manager
A lot of talk this past week about Oprah Winfrey and a possible run for President in 2020.  Winfrey spoke at the Golden Globes and the suggestion that she run for president hit social media while the Hollywood audience was still applauding. 

It was a compelling speech, and there is no doubt she is a great orator, but this also says something about the current state of our country. With the election of Donald Trump, known by most as a media personality, and now the reaction to a single speech by Oprah, it is front and center that America is drawn more toward personality than to experience. 

Perhaps it is a decades old souring in the appeal of career politicians, or the more recent venom on both sides of the political aisle. But Americans of all backgrounds are looking for something different. It is a shame, too, because great men and women, who may not be the best speaker but whose experience and wisdom could really benefit our cities, states and country, may now decline from serving in government.

That suggestion doesn’t mean that these people are meek; many are confident and strong-willed, they just might not have the best packaging. So, the next couple of election cycles will reveal if we have left the idea of effective public service being developed over time or if slick image construction delivers the winning ticket.  Either way, our democracy needs the best and brightest to step up and lead, and that will make for a Better East Texas.  

