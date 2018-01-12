Repeated drug offenses land Athens man 60-year prison sentence

Repeated drug offenses have landed an Athens man in prison for six decades.

Wednesday, a Henderson County jury convicted Stephen Duane Roberts, 45, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, according to a news release from the Henderson County District Attorney's Office.

Roberts was arrested on Jan. 20, 2017, by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Task Force.

When investigators searched his Williams Street home, deputies found almost 20 grams of methamphetamine, cocaine, Xanax, ecstasy and other prescription pills.

During a trial that began on Jan. 9, 2018, a woman who lived at the home testified. The witness told the court she had been living with Roberts for six weeks and had used multiple drugs while living there. She also testified that up to 40 or 50 people a day would come to the home to buy drugs.

In his closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Cox argued that rehabilitation wasn't an option.

"Prison will not rehabilitate this man. He has been to prison three times already and keeps committing crimes. The only way to stop him from committing crimes in the future is to sentence him to prison for a significant amount of time," Cox said.

Roberts’ previous criminal history includes two convictions for possession of drugs, one conviction for possession of drugs with intent to deliver, felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon, DWI, assault, and various other offenses. He was on parole for the felon in possession of a firearm charge when arrested for this offense, the district attorney's office said.

