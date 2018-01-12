Grand Prairie PD conducts fun 'minor security sweep' at new indoor water park

GRAND PRAIRIE, TX (KLTV) - Hours before the Epic Waters indoor water park was set to have its grand opening, the Grand Prairie posted a fun video on its social media of officers testing out the lazy river attraction...er ... performing a "minor security sweep" Friday afternoon.

The Grand Prairie Police Department's tweet says, "a minor security sweep hours before @epicwatersgp opens. #AllClear #ComeOnIn #TheWaterIsFine"

The indoor water park announced its grand opening on its Facebook page.

"Today's the day! We'll be opening our doors to the public at 5 p.m. Thank you to all of you that were in line this morning," the Facebook post stated. "Due to frigid temps, we were able to get the first 100 guests into the warmth of the waterpark, where they will wait until we open at 5 p.m. All prizes will be given out shortly before opening at 5 p.m. We look forward to seeing you soon!"

According to a press release, Epic Waters is the largest indoor water park under a single retractable roof in North America. The park's full daily operations will start Saturday at 10 a.m.

"The City of Grand Prairie-owned facility is the latest destination to open as part of the EpicCentral Grand Prairie (AKA Grand Central) development, which is also home to an outdoor concert area, an all-access adaptive playground, and a 120,000 square-foot lifestyle/education/recreation center that will open later this year," the press release stated.

Epic Waters will operate year-round, and the indoor water park includes the longest indoor lazy river in Texas, three first-in-industry slides, a children's area, an arcade, and a cafe/bar.

