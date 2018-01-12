Irving PD investigating after Jacksonville woman shot, killed

From Irving police department:

The Irving Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday, January 11, 2018, in the 3200 block of Lark Lane.

At approximately 7 p.m. officers responded to a home on report of a woman who had apparently been shot and killed.

A family member had returned home and discovered the crime. The victim is identified as 58-year-old Susan Bufford Maleskey of Jacksonville, Texas. The motive for the shooting is unconfirmed; however, detectives do not believe it to be a random act.

They are following up on leads and have identified a suspect.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010 (24 hours) and reference case number 18-826. Additionally, tips may be submitted to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org. Further information will be released at the appropriate time.