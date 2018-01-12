Mineola man accused of threatening co-worker with knife over sick dog

Mineola police have arrested a man accused of threatening a co-worker with a knife because he thought he was poisoning his dog.

Zachary Dillan Ramirez, 28, of Mineola, is charged with two counts of second-degree aggravated assault. He was arrested on Tuesday and is being held on a collective bond of $100,000.

According to an arrest affidavit, the incident happened on Monday at a business on the 400 block of South Pacific Street. An officer spoke to one of the employees, who said he and another employee were in the front of the building when Ramirez walked past them and straight to the front door and locked it. The employee said Ramirez then pulled a knife and came toward him and held it near his throat. The employee said Ramirez was extremely upset and was talking about his dog being poisoned and was asking the employee if he did it.

The employee said he did not poison Ramirez’s dog and he told police he was very scared and thought Ramirez would cut him. According to the affidavit, the employee said Ramirez moved the knife from his neck and began pointing it towards his eye like he was going to stab him.

The affidavit states Ramirez then backed up and threw the knife across the shop towards a box. The second employee said he was sitting at a nearby desk and asked Ramirez what his problem was. The affidavit states Ramirez then became aggressive toward the second employee and “asked him if he wanted some.” The second employee said he was just glad that he was not threatening the first employee anymore and got up and walked around the desk and told Ramirez that he was acting weird and needed to calm down.

When the second employee tried to walk around Ramirez, Ramirez moved back in front of him and did this several times so that he could not leave, according to the affidavit. The affidavit states Ramirez grabbed a pipe wrench and swung it towards his face but missed. Ramirez then swung it again and hit him on the back side of his left shoulder, according to the affidavit.

The second employee said he then grabbed Ramirez and threw him to the ground and told the first employee to call the police.

The second employee then lets Ramirez go so they could get away from him and Ramirez left, but returned a very short time later to get his knife, then left out of the rear of the business, according to the affidavit.

Police obtained a warrant for Ramirez’s arrest on Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.