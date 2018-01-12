Tyler man gets 25 years for sexually assaulting child multiple times

A Tyler man is beginning a 25-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a young child multiple times.

Court records show Justin Ray Dunford, 18, pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a child Friday in Judge Kerry Russell’s courtroom. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Dunford was arrested in July following an investigation which began in May after a girl told a family member that Dunford had touched her inappropriately multiple times.

Previous story: http://www.kltv.com/story/35975822/17-year-old-arrested-accused-of-sexually-assaulting-child-multiple-times

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.