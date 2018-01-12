DPS: Trooper arrests Nacogdoches man found with child porn on traffic stop

From DPS:

The Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested Christopher Scott Sanders, 31, of Nacogdoches, on charges of sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography Wednesday, Jan. 10.

The investigation began after a DPS Highway Patrol Trooper stopped the suspect’s vehicle on Dec. 27, 2017, on State Highway 31 in the city of Brownsboro. During the traffic stop, a search found nude photographs of what appeared to be a child in Sanders’ possession. The Trooper, who had just recently attended an Interdiction for the Protection of Children training, notified DPS Special Agents. Through investigation, Agents found evidence that an alleged sexual assault of a child took place in the fall of 2016.

DPS Special Agents continue to investigate and believe there may be other victims involved in this case. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.