Smith County man who shot at deputies gets life in prison, plus fine

An East Texas man has been sentenced by a Smith County jury, after being found guilty of aggravated assault against a public servant.

Ricardo Pineda of Tyler was found guilty on Thursday of a 2016 incident in which he reportedly fired 12 rounds from a rifle at Smith County Sheriff's Office deputies during a chase.

On March 21, 2016, deputies attempted to stop a black Altima "in an area suspected of being associated with illegal activity off of State Highway 64 West in western Smith County," the Smith County Sheriff's department said in a statement.

The jury’s sentencing comes in on day four of the trial, and a day after the State and Defense presented their closing arguments, during which the Defense requested that the jury find Pineda guilty of a lesser charge of deadly conduct.

