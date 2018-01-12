Palestine police seize illegal gaming machines during 'Operation Game Over'

An East Texan is at the center of a story that has captured local and national media almost overnight, simply because she adopted a dog.More >>
Authorities in Harrison County seek public assistance in identifying suspects of a burglary at a Tobacco Patch.More >>
Henderson police have arrested a Palestine man accused in child porn charges after someone he knew reported him.More >>
Another strong cold front is on the way to East Texas. After a cold weekend, temperatures will try to warm a little on Monday.More >>
Hours before the Epic Waters indoor water park was set to have its grand opening, the Grand Prairie posted a fun video on its social media of officers testing out the lazy river attraction...er ... performing a "minor security sweep" Friday afternoon.More >>
