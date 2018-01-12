Palestine police raid several game rooms

Palestine police are conducting raids on several game rooms Friday morning.

According to the City of Palestine's information officer, at 7 a.m. police raided three game rooms in Palestine and confiscated several 8-liner gaming machines.

Officials say they have been investigating the practices of these game rooms for several months and have evidence that there is ongoing criminal activity in all of the game rooms.

Two of the raids were conducted at game rooms on West Palestine Avenue. The other raid was conducted at J & R Lounge in the 500 block of McNeil Street.

At 7 a.m. this morning, the Palestine Police Department conducted a raid on three gaming rooms in Palestine. The raids, “Operation Game Over,” were conducted after a lengthy investigation into the practices of the gaming rooms. The department will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Friday in the City Council Chambers inside Palestine City Hall, 504 N. Queen St. There, Chief Andy Harvey, PPD officers and others will answer questions pertaining to the investigation.

KLTV has a crew heading to the scene and will have details as they become available.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.