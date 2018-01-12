Crews on scene of Smith County house fire

Fire crews are responding to a structure fire in Smith County Friday morning.

According to officials, Chapel Hill Fire, as well as several other agencies, are working to extinguish a mobile home fire in the 11,000 block of State Highway 64 E. in the Chapel Hill area. The blaze was reported just after 6:30 a.m.

Details are limited at this time. KLTV is working to gather more information and will have the latest details as they become available.

