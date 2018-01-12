Friday's Weather: Cold and windy. Highs in the mid 40s, but will feel much colder

Temperatures fell below freezing for the majority of East Texas this morning. Not only is it cold, but it is also very windy. The wind is flowing in from the north and moving at about 15-25 mph, and gusting higher than that. Lake Wind Advisories are issued for most East Texas counties.

Sunshine will be abundant today. Though it will be sunny, the cold front that passed will still have a bigger effect on our temperatures today. Highs will be in the mid-40s, but when you factor in the wind, it will feel like temperatures in the 30s this afternoon. Overnight, lows will drop into the 20s again.

This weekend will be dry and mostly sunny. Highs will be in the 40s Saturday and Sunday, and lows will be in the 20s. Monday jumpstarts the new work week with temperatures near freezing in the morning, but highs will reach the low to mid-50s. A cold front will move through East Texas Monday and will knock temperatures back below freezing overnight. Highs on Tuesday will struggle to make it past 40 degrees. There is a small chance for rain with Monday's frontal passage. By mid-week, highs will be back in the 40s but lows will still be below freezing.

