UT-Tyler sweeps doubleheader with Louisiana College

Emeka Obukwelu and Johnell Lane each had double-doubles and Josh Tatum scored 18 points and dished out eight assists to help lead the UT Tyler men’s basketball team to a 93-83 overtime win over Louisiana College on Thursday after regulation was tied at 79 at the Herrington Patriot Center.

The Patriots (11-4, 4-4 ASC) improved to 5-1 at home after their first overtime game of the season where they pulled away in the extra time by limiting the Wildcats (2-10, 0-7 ASC) to 2-for-10 shooting. UT Tyler dominated the five extra minutes of play by going 8-for-8 from the free-throw line and shooting 42.9 percent from the field. In the final minute of regulation, Obukwelu made an inside shot off an assist from Tatum with 26 seconds left to give the Patriots a two-point lead before Lashard Powell hit two free throws with 13 seconds remaining to tie the game. UTT would have a chance to win it but missed a contested layup to go to its first overtime of the year where it outscored LC by a 14-4 margin for the win.

Obukwelu led the Patriots with 25 points and 13 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season, while Lane went for 20 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the year. Obukwelu had six offensive rebounds in the game, including three in overtime where he also had four points and finished the game shooting 12-for-19 from the field. He is now averaging 19.5 points and 8.8 rebounds per game and is third in the nation with a 74.2 shooting percentage. Lane, who also had 20 points in his first double-double of the season in last Thursday’s win at Howard Payne, was 8-for-15 from the field but only 2-for-8 on 3-pointers in the game. His struggle beyond the arc wasn’t isolated as the Patriots were 3-for-16 on 3-pointers in the game with Melvin Anthony hitting the only other one in the game. A Lane 3-pointer capped a 19-7 run by the Patriots that gave them a 69-63 lead with seven minutes remaining to highlight his production.

Tatum was 6-for-10 from the field and 6-for-8 from the free-throw line for the Patriots and also had eight of the team’s 21 assists in the game. A senior from Keller, Tatum now has 87 assists through 15 games this season which leads the conference. He scored four of his 18 points in the overtime session along with Obukwelu and Xavier Fogle who finished the game with 13 points and four rebounds. Fogle came off the bench and was 7-for-8 from the free-throw line, while Anthony had six points and Skyler Hadden five against the Wildcats.

UT Tyler finished the game 20-for-26 at the free-throw line, while the Wildcats were 10-for-17 at the line and 9-for-19 on 3-pointers. LC remained winless in ASC play after going cold in the overtime session with its 2-for-10 shooting and UTT knocking down free throws. The Patriots finished the game shooting 53 percent from the field despite going 3-for-16 (18 percent) on 3-pointers by owning the paint. With Obukwelu dominating inside, the Patriots finished with a 58-34 scoring advantage in the paint in a game where the lead changed 22 times.

UT Tyler will return to action at 4 p.m. on Saturday against Belhaven at the HPC, while the Wildcats travel to Arkansas to play at Ozarks. The Patriots will honor their alumni at halftime of the game against the Blazers before going on the road next week to play UT Dallas on Thursday, Jan. 18 in Richardson.