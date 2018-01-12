Restaurant Reports: 4 great inspections for area restaurants - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Restaurant Reports: 4 great inspections for area restaurants

By Bob Hallmark, Multi-Media Journalist
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Four restaurants got excellent scores on their health reports in recent weeks.

In Tyler, 
Jucy's Hamburgers
6421 Old Jacksonville Highway.

No violations, no demerits.         

Slim Chickens
7925 South Broadway Avenue # 100
No violations, no demerits.           

Sweet Frog Premium Frozen Yogurt
2467 Crow Road #200
No violations, no demerits.  
        
HoneyBunz Café
7484 South Broadway Avenue. No violations, no demerits

